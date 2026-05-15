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2 year warranty

All series

  • Free your ears. Hear it all.
  • Free your ears. Hear it all.

2000 seriesOpen-ear wireless headphones

TAQ2920BK/70

Free your ears. Hear it all.

These open-ear wireless headphones let you hear everything that’s going on around you-and your music too.

See all benefits

Free your ears. Hear it all.

  • Open-ear fit

  • Clear call quality

Balanced sound wherever you are

Whether you're outside with the volume up or inside with the volume down, you'll always hear clear, balanced sound.

AI mic for clear call quality

Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.

Open-ear fit. Light, comfy, secure

These open-ear headphones are so light you'll barely feel them, plus they won't fall off when you get moving.

Technical Specifications

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