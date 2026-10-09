2 year warranty
New
TAQ1620WT/70
Free your ears. Hear it all.
These open-ear wireless headphones let you hear everything that’s going on around you-and your music too.
Open-ear fit
Clear call quality
With a specialized chamber and algorithm, Directional Acoustic technology beams music into your ear canal, minimizing leakage and vibration while retaining detail and bass. Enjoy all the benefits of an open-ear design with improved sound quality and comfort.
Whether you're outside with the volume up or inside with the volume down, you'll always hear clear, balanced sound.
These open-ear headphones are so light you'll barely feel them, plus they won't fall off when you get moving.
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