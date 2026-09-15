2 year warranty
New
TAN1040WT/70
Ultra-light, big sound
Keep your music close. These wireless headphones give you great sound, a comfortable in-ear fit, and up to 22 hours of playback time.
13-mm drivers/closed-back
22 hours of playback time
Comfortable fit
The slim neckband is designed to fit everyone, so you can barely feel the earbuds in your ears.
Flexible wing tips fit under the ridge of your ear, providing a secure fit and better passive noise isolation. An oval acoustic tube and interchangeable earbud covers provide a comfortable in-ear fit. The flat headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck whether the earbuds are in or out.
Take a call or pause your playlist—all without touching your smartphone. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these headphones remember the last devices they were paired with.
Reviews