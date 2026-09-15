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2 year warranty

All series

  • Ultra-light, big sound
  • Ultra-light, big sound

New

1000 seriesIn-ear wireless headphones

TAN1040BK/70

Ultra-light, big sound

Keep your music close. These wireless headphones give you great sound, a comfortable in-ear fit, and up to 22 hours of play time.

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Ultra-light, big sound

  • 13-mm drivers/closed-back

  • 22 hours of play time

  • Comfortable fit

Lightweight and slim in-ear style for a comfortable fit

The slim neckband is designed to fit everyone, so you can barely feel the earbuds in your ears.

Secure, flexible, comfortable

Flexible wing tips fit under the ridge of your ear, providing a secure fit and better passive noise isolation. An oval acoustic tube and interchangeable earbud covers provide a comfortable in-ear fit. The flat headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck whether the earbuds are in or out.

Inline remote. Easily switch from playlists to calls

Take a call or pause your playlist—all without touching your smartphone. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these headphones remember the last devices they were paired with.

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