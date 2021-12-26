2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAH8856WT/97
Sleek style. Great sound.
Turn the everyday into the awesome with these sleek over-ear wireless headphones. Thrilling sound and advanced noise cancellation leave you free to get lost in every playlist and podcast. Need to chat? You get clear calls too.
Noise Canceling Pro
Up to 60 hours play time
Bluetooth multipoint
Watch a movie on your tablet. Take a call from your phone. With Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, you can connect up to two smart devices to these headphones simultaneously-and switch between them as you need.
Reviews
Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.