2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAH5255WT/97
Here comes the amazing sound
On your ears and feel that plentiful layers of sound! These wireless headphones provide you AAC audio code, more clear and more amazing. Classic metal painting brings you exquisite life. You get up to 29 hours play time.
40mm drivers/closed-back
Bluetooth®
Your headphone can connect more than one Bluetooth equipments, mobile phones, tablet computers and laptops, feel free to convert your devices at your super convenience
Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.
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