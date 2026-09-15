2 year warranty
New
TAH1120WT/70
Keep the music close
Do what you do while listening to the sounds you love. Put on these wireless over-ear headphones and enjoy true comfort as you listen.
40mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Lightweight headband
Folds flat
Cushioned ear cups provide extra comfort during listening sessions. Buttons on the ear cup let you adjust the volume, skip or pause tracks, answer or reject calls—and more.
Feel the bass. The ear cups fold flat for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and you're ready to go.
Reviews
The battery life for playback is approximate and may vary depending on usage conditions.