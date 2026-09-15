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2 year warranty

All series

  • Keep the music close
  • Keep the music close

New

Wireless headphones

TAH1120WT/70

Keep the music close

Do what you do while listening to the sounds you love. Put on these wireless over-ear headphones and enjoy true comfort as you listen.

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Keep the music close

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

  • Lightweight headband

  • Folds flat

Easy to wear. Easy to use

Cushioned ear cups provide extra comfort during listening sessions. Buttons on the ear cup let you adjust the volume, skip or pause tracks, answer or reject calls—and more.

Flat-fold design for easy storage

Feel the bass. The ear cups fold flat for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and you're ready to go.

Powerful 40 mm neodymium drivers

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. The battery life for playback is approximate and may vary depending on usage conditions.