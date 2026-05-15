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2 year warranty

All series

  • Dynamic bass
  • Dynamic bass

In-ear headphones with mic

TAE2140WT/70

Dynamic bass

These in-ear headphones offer a comfortable fit, and the in-line remote makes it easy to switch from music to calls.

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Play music and talk

Dynamic bass

  • Powerful bass

  • Lightweight, in-ear fit

  • 3-button in-line remote

  • USB-C connector

3-button in-line remote

Richer and balanced sound no matter what you're listening to

Rock your music in real comfort all day

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