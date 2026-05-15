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2 year warranty
Headphones
All series
In-ear headphones with mic
TAE2140WT/70
Dynamic bass
These in-ear headphones offer a comfortable fit, and the in-line remote makes it easy to switch from music to calls.
Powerful bass
Lightweight, in-ear fit
3-button in-line remote
USB-C connector
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