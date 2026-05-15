2 year warranty
TAE2140BK/70
Dynamic bass
This in ear headphones boast a comfortable fit and the in-line remote makes it easy to shift from music to call.
Powerful bass
Lightweight, in-ear fit
3-button in-line remote
USB-C connector
The powerful 10mm drivers, delivering clear, detailed, and dynamic sound that enhances your listening experience, making them perfect for casual use. Whether you're working out, commuting, or relaxing, the earphone offers excellent sound quality.
With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.
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