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  • Dynamic bass Dynamic bass Dynamic bass

    Headphones with mic

    TAE1126BK/97

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Dynamic bass

    Powerful 10 mm drivers for dynamic bass and clear sound. In-line integrated mic and pick up button for convenient calls.

    See all benefits

    Headphones with mic

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    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

    Dynamic bass

    Play music and talk

    • 10mm drivers/closed-back
    • In-ear
    • Black
    3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

    3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

    With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

    Integrated microphone & call button

    Integrated microphone & call button

    With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

    A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

    The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

    Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

    The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.

    Rubberized cable relief enhances durability

    To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Speaker diameter
      10 mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm (+/-20%)
      Voice coil
      Copper
      Frequency response
      20 - 20 000  Hz
      Maximum power input
      5 mW
      Sensitivity
      104 dB (+/-3dB)
      Type
      dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Cable Connection
      Two-parallel, symmetric
      Cable length
      1.2 m
      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      Type of cable
      Copper
      Finishing of connector
      chrome-plated

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      39  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      96
      Width
      26.5  cm
      Gross weight
      4.2  kg
      Height
      44.2  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 13021 7
      Nett weight
      1.344  kg
      Tare weight
      2.856  kg

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      36.5  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      12  cm
      Height
      20.3  cm
      Nett weight
      0.336  kg
      Gross weight
      0.91  kg
      Tare weight
      0.574  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 13021 4

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      5  cm
      Depth
      2.8  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 13021 0
      Gross weight
      0.032  kg
      Nett weight
      0.014  kg
      Tare weight
      0.018  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      12  cm
      Width
      3.2  cm
      Depth
      2  cm
      Weight
      0.013  kg

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