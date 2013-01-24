Home
BASS+

Wireless noise cancelling headphones

TABH305BK/00
  • Big bold bass. No distractions. Big bold bass. No distractions. Big bold bass. No distractions.
    Tune in to your sounds with big, bold bass. Tune out distractions with Active Noise Canceling (ANC). These wireless on-ear headphones are all about the beats you love. A single charge gives you up to 15 hours play time, even with ANC on. See all benefits

    Tune in to your sounds with big, bold bass. Tune out distractions with Active Noise Canceling (ANC). These wireless on-ear headphones are all about the beats you love. A single charge gives you up to 15 hours play time, even with ANC on. See all benefits

      Big bold bass. No distractions.

      • 32mm drivers/closed-back
      • On-ear
      • Soft ear cushions
      • Full folding

      15 hours play time with Active Noise Canceling (ANC) on

      Active Noise Canceling (ANC) ensures the rumble of the train won't interfere with the boom of the beat. Want silence? Simply activate ANC without any music playing. You get up to 15 hours play time with ANC on, and 18 hours play time with ANC off. Charging time is just 2 hours via USB.

      Big bass. 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers

      Take the dance floor with you. The 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers keep the sound crisp and the bass big.

      Weight is just 145.5 g. Feel light. Listen heavy

      Weighing just 145.5 g, these wireless on-ear headphones let you bring the bass in real comfort. The headband is easily adjustable and so light you’ll barely feel it. The ear cups are soft and can be angled until they feel just right.

      Flat-fold design for easy storage in your pocket or bag

      The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and bring them with you.

      Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

      Easily control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call and keep listening? A simple button-press takes care of that.

      A double button-press wakes your phone's voice assistant

      Wake your phone's voice assistant with a double button-press. Ask Siri or Google Assistant to set up your next playlist, call or send messages to friends, check the weather, and more.

      18 hours play time with ANC off

      18 hours play time with ANC off. Charging time is just 2 hours via USB.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Frequency response
        9 - 21 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 ohm
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm
        Maximum power input
        30 mW
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Sensitivity
        92 dB
        Type
        dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Bluetooth version
        4.2
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call Management
        • Call on Hold
        • Switch between 2 calls
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call
        • Switch between call and music

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        USB cable
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Standby time
        200 hrs
        Talk time
        33* hr
        BT+ ANC ON
        Music play time
        15*  hr
        BT+ ANC ON

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        18.5  cm
        Width
        16.5  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Weight
        0.1625  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Carton
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Height
        22.5  cm
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        4.8  cm
        Gross weight
        0.292  kg
        Nett weight
        0.188  kg
        Tare weight
        0.104  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 10059 6

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        21.2  cm
        Width
        16.5  cm
        Height
        24  cm
        Gross weight
        1.091  kg
        Nett weight
        0.564  kg
        Tare weight
        0.527  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10059 3

