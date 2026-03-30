ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • You move, they won’t
  • You move, they won’t
  • You move, they won’t
  • You move, they won’t

New

Open-ear wireless sports headphones

TAA1708YL/70

3

| (1) Review

You move, they won’t

These open-ear wireless headphones let you hear everything that’s going on around you-and your music too.

See all benefits

You move, they won’t

  • Open-ear fit

  • Clear call quality

Balanced sound wherever you are

These headphones feature an Adaptive Equal Loudness Compensation (AELC) algorithm. It adjusts the treble and bass so that whether you’re outdoors with the volume turned up or indoors with the volume turned down, you’ll always hear clear, balanced sound.

AI mic for clear call quality

Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone that uses an advanced AI algorithm to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.

Sound without earphones. Open-ear design

With a specialized chamber and algorithm, Directional Acoustic technology beams music into your ear canal, minimizing leakage and vibration while retaining detail and bass. Enjoy all the benefits of an open-ear design with improved sound quality and comfort.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
2
1

30/03/2026

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Sound is all right

The earpiece is a little far off from the ears. Unable to bend it closer.

This review was made for TAA1708BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones

Date of Use 2025-02-28

This review was made for TAA1708BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones

Date of Use 2025-02-28

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.