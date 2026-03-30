2 year warranty
New
TAA1708BK/70
You move, they won’t
These open-ear wireless headphones let you hear everything happening around you—and your music too.
Open-ear fit
Clear call quality
These headphones feature an Adaptive Equal Loudness Compensation (AELC) algorithm. It adjusts the treble and bass so that whether you’re outdoors with the volume turned up or indoors with the volume turned down, you’ll always hear clear, balanced sound.
Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone that uses an advanced AI algorithm to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.
With a specialized chamber and algorithm, Directional Acoustic technology beams music into your ear canal, minimizing leakage and vibration while retaining detail and bass. Enjoy all the benefits of an open-ear design with improved sound quality and comfort.
3.0
of 5
1
Review
Sukebe
30/03/2026
Singapore
Verified buyer
Sound is all right
The earpiece is a little far off from the ears. Unable to bend it closer.
This review was made for TAA1708BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Date of Use 2025-02-28
This review was made for TAA1708BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Date of Use 2025-02-28