2 year warranty
Discontinued
SWV3817/59
USB 3.0 exetend out to 7 Ports
USB 3.0 exetend out to 7 ports mini hub With 1m DC cable
USB 3.0
7 USB charging ports
individual switch
Don't sit around waiting for your device to charge! The power output of this charger ensures your device is fully charged in a shorter amount of time compared to standard, less powerful chargers.
Supports USB 3.0 high speed 5 Gbps transfer rate.
Support USB 3.0 super speed 5Gbps transmission, downward compatible to USB 2.0 transfer speed 480Mbps.