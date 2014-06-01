Search terms

Perfect replacement

Universal remote control

SRP2008B/86
    -{discount-value}

    A convenient Philips universal remote control for everyday control, operating up to 8 devices. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    A convenient Philips universal remote control for everyday control, operating up to 8 devices. See all benefits

    Replaces up to 8 remotes

    • 8 in 1

    Well-grouped buttons for easy access to specific functions

    The buttons of the remote are conveniently grouped together to easily access and operate specific device functions (example: all DVD functions in one area).

    URC support service via dedicated website

    Dedicated support service for your remote control whereby all codes for all brands are available via the Philips URC website.

    Compatible with more than 800 brands

    Full compatibility with over 800 brands.

    Technical Specifications

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      29.9  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      6
      Width
      16.9  cm
      Gross weight
      1.58  kg
      Height
      19.4  cm
      GTIN
      1 87 12581 49329 2
      Nett weight
      0.87  kg
      Tare weight
      0.71  kg

    • Convenience

      Shock proof
      Yes
      Regulatory approvals
      CE Mark
      Preprogrammed for Philips
      Yes
      Supported devices
      • CABLE
      • DVB-T
      • DVD
      • DVDR-HDD combo
      • SAT
      • TV
      • VCR

    • Power

      Battery type
      AAA

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      27.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Blister
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      14.5  cm
      Depth
      2.9  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      87 12581 49329 5
      Gross weight
      0.183  kg
      Nett weight
      0.145  kg
      Tare weight
      0.038  kg

    • Infrared Capabilities

      Operating distance
      33 ft (10 m)
      Transmitting LEDs
      1
      Universal IR code database
      Yes
      Number of brands in database
      Over 800

    • Setup

      Setup Method
      on device

