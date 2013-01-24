Home
Webcam

SPC525NC/00
Overall Rating / 5
    Keep in contact the easy way

    Now you can see and hear your loved ones wherever they are in the world. This wonderfully straightforward webcam takes great video and also includes a multimedia headset for equally good sound. Keep in contact the easy way. See all benefits

      • VGA
      • CMOS

      1.3 Mega pixels for extra image quality

      With 1.3 Mega pixels you can use your webcam as a camera for taking high-quality photographs that are even good enough for printing larger sized high quality images.

      Smooth image with 30 frames per second video

      Sit back and enjoy superior viewing with 30 frames per second video. This gives you smoother video images and a better all-round video-chatting experience.

      Face tracking automatically follows your face

      The state-of-the-art camera software automatically detects your face and moves the lens to follow you as you move. You stay in the center of the image even if you move during a video conference. It gives you the freedom to express yourself and converse naturally.

      3X digital zoom

      This built-in digital zoom lens allows you to easily shoot from a distance, bringing subjects closer.

      Turn the camera 360° on its pivot joint

      Enjoy easy webcamming freedom with this handy pivot joint design. Just twist the camera 360° in any direction to film anywhere in your room without moving the webcam at all.

      Built-in digital microphone for quality sound

      The built-in digital microphone allows you to talk naturally and freely or to add sound to a video clip recording.

      Multimedia headset and head mic for best sound quality

      Included with your webcam is a Philips multimedia headset. The head mic ensures optimum sound quality and comfortable use.

      Installation manager for easy set-up

      Install your webcam in seconds with the handy Installation Manager. Just follow the easy, step by step instructions and you'll have the webcam set up to match your computer perfectly.

      Compatible with all instant messaging services

      The webcam and its software have been designed with all instant messaging services in mind. Add video to Skype, Windows Live Messenger, Yahoo! Messenger, AOL Instant Messenger and other services.

      Snapshot button lets you take great instant photos

      With just one press of this button, your webcam takes a picture automatically. It's a fun way to share your pictures by adding them to e-mails, web pages or documents.

      Stable mount on any monitor laptop or desk

      The multifunctional stand makes it easy for you to mount the webcam on any monitor, laptop, notebook or flat surface.

      Take, archive and manage images with VLounge

      Software for capturing, managing and archiving snapshots and video clips in a very convenient way. With just a couple of mouse clicks you will able to create and send Video mails. This software package gives you all you need to take full advantage of your Philips webcam.

      Technical Specifications

      • Video & snapshot capturing

        Sensor
        CMOS
        Sensor resolution
        VGA
        Video resolution
        1.3 MP
        Snapshot resolution
        VGA
        Interpolated snapshot res.
        1.3 MP
        Max. frame rate
        30  fps
        Lens
        F2.6, D50°
        White balance
        2600 – 7600 k
        Color depth
        24  bit

      • Mechanics

        Laptop clamp
        Yes
        LCD clamp
        Yes
        CRT stand
        Yes
        Desktop stand
        Yes
        Digital built-in microphone
        Yes
        Snapshot button
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • User Manual
        • Multimedia headset SHM2000
        • Quick install guide

      • Software

        VLounge
        Premium
        Add video to
        • Yahoo! Messenger
        • AOL Messenger
        • Skype
        • ICQ
        • QQ
        • Windows Live Messenger
        • MSN Messenger

      • System Requirements

        Operating System
        • Microsoft Windows XP
        • Microsoft Windows Vista Home
        • Microsoft Windows Vista
        Processor
        Pentium III 500MHz or faster
        RAM memory
        128 MB RAM
        Sound card
        Yes
        USB
        Free USB port
        Internet connection
        Yes
        Hard disk space
        2OO MB
        CD-ROM or DVD-ROM Drive
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.5
        PC Link
        USB 2.0

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        75  mm
        Product height
        125  mm
        Product width
        35  mm
        Product weight (g)
        79

      • Packaging Data

        12NC
        908210008694
        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 97761 6
        Quantity
        1
        Height
        186  mm
        Length
        230  mm
        Width
        92  mm
        Gross weight
        0.418  kg
        Tare weight
        0.339  kg

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 12581 33419 2
        Quantity
        6
        Height
        260  mm
        Length
        392  mm
        Width
        292  mm
        Gross weight
        3.2  kg
        Tare weight
        3.126  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • User Manual
      • Multimedia headset SHM2000
      • Quick install guide

