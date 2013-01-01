Other items in the box
- Caps
- Cable clip
- plug
- Pouch
Tuned for sports
Constructed with water proof materials coupled with an anti bacterial agent that helps kill germs, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Constructed with water proof materials allowing you to wash your headphones under running tap water
Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat related damage
Clip helps fix cable securely
The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicon caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.
Acoustics finely tuned to enhance the sporting experience - fuel for your workout
Flexible lightweight neckband for ultimate fit - designed for sports
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Sound
Connectivity
Outer Carton
Inner Carton
Packaging dimensions
Accessories
