Sports earhook headphones

SHQ3000/98
  Tuned for sports
    ActionFit Sports earhook headphones

    SHQ3000/98
    Tuned for sports

    Constructed with water proof materials coupled with an anti bacterial agent that helps kill germs, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast

    ActionFit Sports earhook headphones

    Tuned for sports

    Constructed with water proof materials coupled with an anti bacterial agent that helps kill germs, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast See all benefits

      Tuned for sports

      Adjustable fit

      ActionFit
      Orange & Grey
      Washable

      Washable

      Constructed with water proof materials allowing you to wash your headphones under running tap water

      Sweat proof

      Sweat proof

      Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat related damage

      Customizable ear hooks

      Customizable ear hooks

      Customizable ear hooks for enhanced fit - designed for sports

      Ultra-soft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

      Ultra-soft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

      The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicon caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.

      Cable clip

      Cable clip

      Clip helps fix cable securely

      Sound Isolation headphones to minimize environmental noise

      Sound Isolation headphones to minimize environmental noise

      With sound isolation, you will hear and enjoy greater music details at a lower volume than is possible with normal headphones. Based on thorough understanding of the human ear canal anatomy, the sound isolation earphone's angled acoustic design creates a perfect seal between the ambient sound source and the ear canal, thus eliminating unwanted background noise while delivering sound directly to your ears. Even at a moderate volume setting, you can still discern music details without noise distractions from the environment. Earphone sleeves are available in three sizes to provide the best fit.

      Keep track to your fitness regimen via free ActionFit app

      Keep track to your fitness regimen via free ActionFit app

      Keep track of your fitness regimen with this smart, simple and free app - created by Philips just for you. The ActionFit app lets you create customized workouts that include time, distance and calorie goals - and you can even assign your favorite music to each target. Once you've completed your workout, use the app to share your results with friends on Twitter and Facebook. You'll need GPS for your distance and calorie goals, so download it for free from the App Store - and you're good to go!

      Bass thumping stereo sound - fuel for your workout

      Acoustics finely tuned to enhance the sporting experience - fuel for your workout

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Frequency response
        15 - 22 000  Hz
        Speaker diameter
        9  mm
        Sensitivity
        102  dB
        Maximum power input
        20  mW
        Impedance
        16  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Type of cable
        OFC
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 53244 4
        Length
        38.8  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        25.6  cm
        Gross weight
        2.464  kg
        Height
        24.8  cm
        Nett weight
        0.552  kg
        Tare weight
        1.912  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        18.3  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        11.7  cm
        Height
        10.4  cm
        Nett weight
        0.069  kg
        Gross weight
        0.258  kg
        Tare weight
        0.189  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 53250 5

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        3.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        87 12581 53243 7
        Gross weight
        0.07  kg
        Nett weight
        0.023  kg
        Tare weight
        0.047  kg

      • Accessories

        Included
        transport case

      What's in the box?

      Packaging photograph

      Other items in the box

      • Caps
      • Case
      • Cable clip
      • plug

