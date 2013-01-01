Search terms

ActionFit

Sports in ear headphones

SHQ1000/98
  • Tuned for sports Tuned for sports Tuned for sports
    ActionFit Sports in ear headphones

    SHQ1000/98
    Tuned for sports

    Constructed with water resistant materials coupled with an anti bacterial agent that helps kill germs, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast See all benefits

    ActionFit Sports in ear headphones

    Tuned for sports

    Constructed with water resistant materials coupled with an anti bacterial agent that helps kill germs, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast See all benefits

      Tuned for sports

      Customizable fit

      • ActionFit
      • Orange & White
      Sweat proof

      Sweat proof

      Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat related damage

      Ultra-soft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

      Ultra-soft silicon caps sit comfortably in your ears

      The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicon caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.

      Cable clip

      Cable clip

      Clip helps fix cable securely

      Keep track to your fitness regimen via free ActionFit app

      Keep track to your fitness regimen via free ActionFit app

      Keep track of your fitness regimen with this smart, simple and free app - created by Philips just for you. The ActionFit app lets you create customized workouts that include time, distance and calorie goals - and you can even assign your favorite music to each target. Once you've completed your workout, use the app to share your results with friends on Twitter and Facebook. You'll need GPS for your distance and calorie goals, so download it for free from the App Store - and you're good to go!

      Bass thumping stereo sound - fuel for your workout

      Acoustics finely tuned to enhance the sporting experience - fuel for your workout

      Ultra lightweight design

      Ultra lightweight design for a comforable fit - designed for sports

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Frequency response
        30 - 20 000  Hz
        Speaker diameter
        13.5  mm
        Sensitivity
        110  dB
        Maximum power input
        10  mW
        Impedance
        16  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Type of cable
        OFC
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 53247 5
        Length
        39.2  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        23.2  cm
        Gross weight
        2.357  kg
        Height
        25  cm
        Nett weight
        0.504  kg
        Tare weight
        1.853  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        18.5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        10.5  cm
        Height
        10.4  cm
        Nett weight
        0.063  kg
        Gross weight
        0.247  kg
        Tare weight
        0.184  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 53246 8

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        3  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        87 12581 53245 1
        Gross weight
        0.064  kg
        Nett weight
        0.021  kg
        Tare weight
        0.043  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        1.85  cm
        Width
        3.35  cm
        Depth
        1.65  cm
        Weight
        0.021  kg

      • Accessories

        Included
        transport case

      What's in the box?

      Packaging photograph

      Other items in the box

      • Caps
      • Pouch
      • Cable clip
      • plug

