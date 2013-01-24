Home
HiFi Stereo Headphones

SHP9500/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • High precision sound High precision sound High precision sound
    HiFi Stereo Headphones

    SHP9500/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    High precision sound

    Enjoy an authentic listening experience in style. Created to offer outstanding performance through open back architecture and high-precision 50mm speaker drivers.

    HiFi Stereo Headphones

    High precision sound

    Enjoy an authentic listening experience in style. Created to offer outstanding performance through open back architecture and high-precision 50mm speaker drivers. See all benefits

    High precision sound

    Enjoy an authentic listening experience in style. Created to offer outstanding performance through open back architecture and high-precision 50mm speaker drivers. See all benefits

    HiFi Stereo Headphones

    High precision sound

    Enjoy an authentic listening experience in style. Created to offer outstanding performance through open back architecture and high-precision 50mm speaker drivers. See all benefits

      High precision sound

      • Over-ear
      • Black
      50mm neodymium drivers deliver the full spectrum of sound

      50mm neodymium drivers deliver the full spectrum of sound

      50mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver superior Hi-Fi sound.

      Breathable ear cushion for longer wearing comfort.

      Breathable ear cushion for longer wearing comfort.

      Deluxe breathable ear-pads improve breathability and dissipate pressure and heat for longer wearing comfort.

      Comfortable double layered headband cushion

      Comfortable double layered headband cushion

      Steel headband for strength and durability

      Steel headband for strength and durability

      Exquisite open-back, over the ear design for authentic sound

      An acoustic open-back architecture eliminates air pressure build-up behind the driver, giving the diaphragm greater freedom of movement. This greatly enhances sound transparency and smoothens extended high frequencies.

      Angled drivers align perfectly with your ear

      Engineered to fit the ear's natural geometry, the ear-shells offer precise and accurate sound. Audio signals are directly channeled into the ears, creating a dynamic and authentic listening experience.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Maximum power input
        200  mW
        Sensitivity
        101  dB
        Speaker diameter
        50  mm
        Frequency response
        12 - 35 000  Hz

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        one-sided
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated
        Cable length
        Detachable 3.0 m cable included

      • Accessories

        Adaptor plug
        gold-plated 3.5 - 6.3  mm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        3.9  inch
        Depth
        10  cm
        Height
        20  cm
        Height
        7.9  inch
        Weight
        0.32  kg
        Weight
        0.705  lb
        Width
        6.7  inch
        Width
        17  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        5.004  lb
        Gross weight
        2.27  kg
        GTIN
        1 87 12581 69144 5
        Height
        23.5  cm
        Height
        9.3  inch
        Length
        37.5  cm
        Length
        14.8  inch
        Nett weight
        2.183  lb
        Nett weight
        0.99  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        2.822  lb
        Tare weight
        1.28  kg
        Width
        8.3  inch
        Width
        21  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        4.7  inch
        Depth
        12  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 69144 8
        Gross weight
        1.455  lb
        Gross weight
        0.66  kg
        Height
        22.5  cm
        Height
        8.9  inch
        Nett weight
        0.728  lb
        Nett weight
        0.33  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.728  lb
        Tare weight
        0.33  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Width
        7.7  inch

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • SHP adapter gold
      • Velcro cable strap

