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    HiFi Stereo Headphones

    SHP9500/00

    High precision sound

    Enjoy an authentic listening experience in style. Created to offer outstanding performance through open back architecture and high-precision 50mm speaker drivers.

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    HiFi Stereo Headphones

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    High precision sound

    • Over-ear
    • Black
    50mm neodymium drivers deliver the full spectrum of sound

    50mm neodymium drivers deliver the full spectrum of sound

    50mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver superior Hi-Fi sound.

    Breathable ear cushion for longer wearing comfort.

    Breathable ear cushion for longer wearing comfort.

    Deluxe breathable ear-pads improve breathability and dissipate pressure and heat for longer wearing comfort.

    Comfortable double layered headband cushion

    Comfortable double layered headband cushion

    Steel headband for strength and durability

    Steel headband for strength and durability

    Exquisite open-back, over the ear design for authentic sound

    An acoustic open-back architecture eliminates air pressure build-up behind the driver, giving the diaphragm greater freedom of movement. This greatly enhances sound transparency and smoothens extended high frequencies.

    Angled drivers align perfectly with your ear

    Engineered to fit the ear's natural geometry, the ear-shells offer precise and accurate sound. Audio signals are directly channeled into the ears, creating a dynamic and authentic listening experience.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Open
      Frequency response
      12 - 35 000  Hz
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Speaker diameter
      50  mm
      Sensitivity
      101  dB
      Maximum power input
      200  mW
      Impedance
      32  ohm

    • Connectivity

      Cable length
      Detachable 3.0 m cable included
      Cable Connection
      one-sided
      Finishing of connector
      gold-plated

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      37.5  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Length
      14.8  inch
      Width
      21  cm
      Gross weight
      2.27  kg
      Height
      23.5  cm
      GTIN
      1 87 12581 69144 5
      Width
      8.3  inch
      Height
      9.3  inch
      Nett weight
      0.99  kg
      Gross weight
      5.004  lb
      Nett weight
      2.183  lb
      Tare weight
      1.28  kg
      Tare weight
      2.822  lb

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      22.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      19.5  cm
      Depth
      12  cm
      Height
      8.9  inch
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      87 12581 69144 8
      Width
      7.7  inch
      Gross weight
      0.66  kg
      Depth
      4.7  inch
      Nett weight
      0.33  kg
      Gross weight
      1.455  lb
      Nett weight
      0.728  lb
      Tare weight
      0.33  kg
      Tare weight
      0.728  lb

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      20  cm
      Width
      17  cm
      Depth
      10  cm
      Width
      6.7  inch
      Height
      7.9  inch
      Depth
      3.9  inch
      Weight
      0.32  kg
      Weight
      0.705  lb

    • Accessories

      Adaptor plug
      gold-plated 3.5 - 6.3  mm

    What's in the box?

    Packaging photograph

    Other items in the box

    • SHP adapter gold
    • Velcro cable strap
    Badge-D2C

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