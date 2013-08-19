50mm neodymium drivers deliver the full spectrum of sound
50mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver superior Hi-Fi sound.
Breathable ear cushion for longer wearing comfort.
Deluxe breathable ear-pads improve breathability and dissipate pressure and heat for longer wearing comfort.
Comfortable double layered headband cushion
Steel headband for strength and durability
Exquisite open-back, over the ear design for authentic sound
An acoustic open-back architecture eliminates air pressure build-up behind the driver, giving the diaphragm greater freedom of movement. This greatly enhances sound transparency and smoothens extended high frequencies.
Angled drivers align perfectly with your ear
Engineered to fit the ear's natural geometry, the ear-shells offer precise and accurate sound. Audio signals are directly channeled into the ears, creating a dynamic and authentic listening experience.