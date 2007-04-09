2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHP9000/00
Pure high definition sound
The ultimate in high definition headphones delivering highly detailed sound image. Specifically tuned speaker drivers react extremely precise to audio signals. Ultra-wide frequency response.
Pure high definition sound
The 50 mm speaker driver combines the sensitivity of composite Mylar material with the power of neodymium for the magnetic circuit to deliver powerful, distortion-free sound.
Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.
Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.
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