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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Hi-fi headphones

SHP8900/97

4

| (2) Reviews

Superior sound clarity

Comfortable and fully adjustable headphones with neodymium speaker drivers deliver superior sound clarity and wide frequency response

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Hi-fi

Superior sound clarity

  • Unprecedented precision

50mm speaker driver for sound without audible distortion

The 50 mm speaker driver combines the sensitivity of composite Mylar material with the power of neodymium for the magnetic circuit to deliver powerful, distortion-free sound.

24k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra reliable connection

Rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
2
1

08/01/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Oldie but Goldie!

Some years ago, the SHP8900 defines a real nice sounding headphone that is good to modify via EQ. Only drawback ist the low quality cable that should be replaced over the years. Still prefer the 8900 over the later SHP9500/9600, got a second one as backup :)

Pros

Great driver, not easy to find

Cons

Cable won't last this long, housing is a bit flimsy but nothing to yearn about

This review was made for SHP8900 Hi-fi headphones

Date of Use 2019-01-08

This review was made for SHP8900 Hi-fi headphones

Date of Use 2019-01-08

02/08/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good sound, but bad cable

Very poor cable connecting the headphones and the source. Not sure where to get one.

This review was made for SHP8900 Hi-fi headphones

Date of Use 2021-08-02

This review was made for SHP8900 Hi-fi headphones

Date of Use 2021-08-02

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