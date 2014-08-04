2 year warranty
Discontinued
Dynamic hi-fi sound performance
Comfortable and fully adjustable headphones with neodymium speaker drivers deliver dynamic sound performance
Powerful bass
A handy cable length to make it easier for you to move freely around while using your headphones.
The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.
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5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
x3ti
04/08/2014
Singapore
Great Sound + value for money!
Great headphones. Definitely worth buying. Great overall sound quality specially in the low range. I would have given the Design 4 stars, except for the 2 points mentioned under cons* . *1. Although this could be due to changes in weather from hot to humid, I can't be certain though. I moved from a place with extreme climate to a more tropical one. :( *2. You're definitely going to be stared at by on-lookers, if you decide to crank up the volume on these babies. Prolly think you're trying to intentionally go deaf. That's not always a bad thing for some :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP8500 Hi-fi headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP8500 Hi-fi headphones