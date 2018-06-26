2 year warranty
Discontinued
For at home and on the go
Powerful sound and lightweight portability combine in these stereo headphones, providing you with great sound and maximum comfort for indoor and outdoor usage
For indoors and outdoors
The cable is conveniently connected to just one side, considerably reducing the risk of tangling and simplifiying winding the cable up for storage.
Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.
The ultra-soft headband cushions wrapped in a matching fabric with the ear cushions allow snug and secure fit on the top of the head, without adding any pressure to the skull.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
EnvyEncarnate
26/06/2018
Malaysia
Quite a balanced sound experience
Crisp, clear and balanced sound (as long as you don't put max volume on a device with an internal amplifier (DAC) Super light weight design Clarity gets a beating at max volume on a device with an internal amplifier (HTC One M9 in my case)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP5401 Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP5401 Stereo Headphones