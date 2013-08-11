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Discontinued

Stereo Headphones

SHP2700/97

3.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Powerful sound output

Full-size headphones with robust speaker drivers delivering powerful sound performance

See all benefits

For music, PC, MP3, CD

Powerful sound output

  • Over-ear

  • Grey

The 3m-long cable is ideal for use with headsets

A handy cable length to make it easier for you to move freely around while using your headphones.

Hear what's going on and listen to your DJ style headphone

It is a reversible ear-shell for listening with one ear

The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality

Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
2
1

11/08/2013

US

US

This product has great features

This product has great features. Good quality and design for a low price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2700 Stereo Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2700 Stereo Headphones

24/05/2012

Singapore

Singapore

What I like - Affordable price for a headphone of this size. Comfortable shaping of the headband and the shells snug in nicely. Decent sound for gaming and movies. Build quality is pretty decent as well. What can be improved - Cushioning and padding can be thicker as after usage of an hr it starts to feel uncomfortable and my ears starts to sore. The sound is soft and need to pump up the volume through my pc. The cord gets in the way due to the long length and thin cable. Suggest to use a detachable cord similar to the mainstream brand of designer headphones in the current market.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2700 Stereo Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2700 Stereo Headphones

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