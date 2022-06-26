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Discontinued

Stereo Headphones

SHP2000/97

4.4

| (14) Reviews

Superb comfort and fully adjustable

Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening

See all benefits

For music, PC, TV

Superb comfort and fully adjustable

  • 40mm drivers/open-back

  • Over-ear

The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality

Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.

Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

A 2m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

14

Reviews

1

26/06/2022

Philippines

Philippines

My College Buddy

Although it seems some reviews say this headphone is bad, for me it wasn't, ngl, this thing lasted for five years to me, i bought this way back in 2017, and it died today (sad noises) the wire broke from being too old, which I believe is normal since it lasted for that long. but it saddens me cause i have no more monitor to use, BEST HEADPHONE I'VE SPENT.

Pros

Lasted than my past relationships, Trustworthy brand, the sound is good, very reliable, and very comfy

Cons

Low volume using windows (You really have to increase the volume)

This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones

Date of Use 2020-06-26

This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones

Date of Use 2020-06-26

21/05/2018

Philippines

Philippines

Sounds great, easy to use

These headphones are very comfortable to wear first of all. Has rich and full sound, though I find it to be a little quiet when it's plugged in to most low-powered devices (i.e., laptops, mobile phones, etc.). I recommend using a headphone amplifier to get the most out of these headphones.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones

14/05/2017

Malaysia

Malaysia

Better than SHP1900

The sound are incredible, deep bass and clear sounds effects.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones

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