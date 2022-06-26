2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHP2000/97
Superb comfort and fully adjustable
Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening
40mm drivers/open-back
Over-ear
Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.
4.4
of 5
14
Reviews
MarkJ44
26/06/2022
Philippines
My College Buddy
Although it seems some reviews say this headphone is bad, for me it wasn't, ngl, this thing lasted for five years to me, i bought this way back in 2017, and it died today (sad noises) the wire broke from being too old, which I believe is normal since it lasted for that long. but it saddens me cause i have no more monitor to use, BEST HEADPHONE I'VE SPENT.
Pros
Lasted than my past relationships, Trustworthy brand, the sound is good, very reliable, and very comfy
Cons
Low volume using windows (You really have to increase the volume)
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones
Date of Use 2020-06-26
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones
Date of Use 2020-06-26
DarylJ
21/05/2018
Philippines
Sounds great, easy to use
These headphones are very comfortable to wear first of all. Has rich and full sound, though I find it to be a little quiet when it's plugged in to most low-powered devices (i.e., laptops, mobile phones, etc.). I recommend using a headphone amplifier to get the most out of these headphones.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones
Hafiz
14/05/2017
Malaysia
Better than SHP1900
The sound are incredible, deep bass and clear sounds effects.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones