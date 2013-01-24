Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Stereo Headphones

SHP2000/97
Overall Rating / 5
  • Superb comfort and fully adjustable Superb comfort and fully adjustable Superb comfort and fully adjustable
    -{discount-value}

    Stereo Headphones

    SHP2000/97
    Overall Rating / 5

    Superb comfort and fully adjustable

    Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Stereo Headphones

    Superb comfort and fully adjustable

    Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening See all benefits

    Superb comfort and fully adjustable

    Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Stereo Headphones

    Superb comfort and fully adjustable

    Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all tv-headphones

      Superb comfort and fully adjustable

      For music, PC, TV

      • 40mm drivers/open-back
      • Over-ear

      The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality

      Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.

      Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

      The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

      A 2m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

      The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

      Easy adjustable headband ensures optimum fit and comfort

      The easily adjustable mechanism provides a comfortable close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.

      Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

      The light weight material used for the headband

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Frequency response
        15 - 22 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        96  dB
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm
        Frequency response
        10 - 23 000  Hz

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        2  m
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Accessories

        Adaptor plug
        3.5 - 6.3  mm

      • Packaging Data

        12NC
        9082 100 07152
        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 94586 8
        Gross weight
        0.418
        Tare weight
        0.192
        Net weight
        0.226
        Length
        196
        Width
        107
        Height
        208

      • Inner Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        871089595736 6
        Quantity
        6
        Gross weight
        2.88
        Tare weight
        0.37
        Net weight
        2.51
        Length
        405
        Width
        333
        Height
        222

      • Outer Carton

        EAN/UPC/GTIN
        87 10895 95735 9
        Quantity
        24
        Gross weight
        12.94
        Tare weight
        2.9
        Length
        681
        Width
        425
        Height
        469
        Net weight
        10

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.