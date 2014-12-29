2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHP1900/97
Lightweight and comfortable
Full-size headphones with lightweight design for comfortable listening
Over-ear
Black
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
The light weight material used for the headband
The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.
3.8
of 5
12
Reviews
VinMusic
29/12/2014
Singapore
Best budget Music Headphone !!
I recommend this headphone as is best for music as I been using for 1year , deep bass enchant better music but problem is you got to open up the Headphone , when you drop it on the ground , and The speaker comes off , and you need to push it back to place , very annoying and I use sticker o do the job ;)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
Kooshi
05/10/2019
Australia
Verified buyer
Does the trick
After purchasing and having to return three other headphones from other brands, I knew what I wanted and needed. I needed over-ear and not on-ear headphones so they didn’t hurt when I wore earrings. I also didn’t like the wireless Bluetooth headphones as they had intermittent connection issues. And another had a faulty cord. These headphones are great and I have had no issues thus far.
Pros
Good connection, over the ear. Not expensive.
Cons
Long cable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
Date of Use 2019-04-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
Date of Use 2019-04-05
Veronica
14/02/2019
Indonesia
Great sound!
The Philips SHP 1900 is my first headphones ,I bought it 9years ago when I was 13years old girl and I still adore them ,because My Philips SHP 1900 have Great Deep and Clear and Rich SOUND ! Elton John's music ,Chris Rea 's music and Mordechai Ben David music ,TuneIn Radio sound fantastic with this headphones !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP1900 Stereo Headphones