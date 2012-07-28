2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHM1900/00
Clear conversations, lightweight design
Philips SHM1900 are lightweight over-ear PC headsets that provide the ultimate in comfort.
Over-ear
Switch easily between PC and laptop use with the 2-to-1 adapter.
Easily adjusted boom ensures the mic is always in the right place to pick up your voice.
Over-ear design for ultimate comfort and fit. The over-ear design also blocks outside noise for a high-intensity listening experience.
3.3
of 5
10
Reviews
davefaw
28/07/2012
United Kingdom
cheap pc headphones
On buying this product i wasnt expecting much becuase of the low price but i was pleasently suprised to find that these heaphones where very good quality sound. Also the mirophone is of a good standard and very clear on my online chat program. Exelent product which i use on my pc every day and very comfertable great job philips will recommend to my frienrds
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset
0Zeros
29/03/2022
Indonesia
Verified buyer
The product have great functions.
This headset have great functions and could do well for zoom, Weber and other apps for meeting.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset
Date of Use 2022-02-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset
Date of Use 2022-02-28
TheOwl235
13/02/2017
US
Overall great Headset
I have been using this headset for many years now, the sound has always been good (keep in mind I'm not much of an audiophile) as well as the mic. It has had its fare share of issues though. For example, when it was brand new, or new-ish, it used to de-adjust de height of the headphones, which was really annoying to be honest. As well as with the mic, they would simply fall down. But, with a little bit of duct tape, both issues where resolved inmediatly. Apart from those issues of design (perhaps the reason of the low cost of this headset) it has been incredible, and very long lasting. Now, after some years of use (6 if I recall correctly), the left side has stopped working ( :'( ) and I'm thinking of buying this particular one again, that shows how much I love it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset