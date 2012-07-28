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  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

PC Headset

SHM1900/00

3.3

| (10) Reviews

Clear conversations, lightweight design

Philips SHM1900 are lightweight over-ear PC headsets that provide the ultimate in comfort.

See all benefits

Clear conversations, lightweight design

  • Over-ear

2-to-1 adapter works on PC and laptop

Switch easily between PC and laptop use with the 2-to-1 adapter.

Mic placed in the ideal place for voice pickup

Easily adjusted boom ensures the mic is always in the right place to pick up your voice.

Over-ear style for ultimate comfort, fit and noise isolation

Over-ear design for ultimate comfort and fit. The over-ear design also blocks outside noise for a high-intensity listening experience.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

10

Reviews

28/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

cheap pc headphones

On buying this product i wasnt expecting much becuase of the low price but i was pleasently suprised to find that these heaphones where very good quality sound. Also the mirophone is of a good standard and very clear on my online chat program. Exelent product which i use on my pc every day and very comfertable great job philips will recommend to my frienrds

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset

29/03/2022

Indonesia

Indonesia

Verified buyer

The product have great functions.

This headset have great functions and could do well for zoom, Weber and other apps for meeting.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset

Date of Use 2022-02-28

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset

Date of Use 2022-02-28

13/02/2017

US

US

Overall great Headset

I have been using this headset for many years now, the sound has always been good (keep in mind I'm not much of an audiophile) as well as the mic. It has had its fare share of issues though. For example, when it was brand new, or new-ish, it used to de-adjust de height of the headphones, which was really annoying to be honest. As well as with the mic, they would simply fall down. But, with a little bit of duct tape, both issues where resolved inmediatly. Apart from those issues of design (perhaps the reason of the low cost of this headset) it has been incredible, and very long lasting. Now, after some years of use (6 if I recall correctly), the left side has stopped working ( :'( ) and I'm thinking of buying this particular one again, that shows how much I love it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset

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