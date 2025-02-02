2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL3000WT/00
Powerful sound
This Philips SHL3000WT/00 headphone provides you powerful sound and bass. Designed together with the rotational soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.
DJ monitor style
White
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
3.5
of 5
11
Reviews
YoCnmStar
02/02/2025
United Kingdom
Great headphones
very good and budget friendly. these are better than some headphones that are 5 times for expensive
This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones
Date of Use 2024-10-02
This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones
Date of Use 2024-10-02
Tank97
01/10/2015
US
this has everthing i like about it
very nice looks nice great colors and features nice sound
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones
Tyler12891
05/04/2014
US
Great Product
I have tried a bunch of headphones over the years, and these are one of the best so far. Great sound, bass, and portability. Highly recommend!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones