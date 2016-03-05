2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL3000BL/00
Powerful sound
This Philips SHL3000 headphone provides you powerful sound and bass. Designed together with the rotational soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.
DJ monitor style
Blue
Closed type acoustic of these Philips headphones provide good sound isolation.
3.0
of 5
3
Reviews
hannan
05/03/2016
US
This product has great features
Good sound, light weight, loved it, good design. .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones
Musicgirl
13/09/2015
US
This product has great features
Light weight, good sound, good looking headphones.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000BL Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000BL Headphones
Jodes
07/09/2014
Australia
Stopped working after 8 weeks
These headphones stopped working for me after only 8 weeks. I plug them in and no sound. Not happy with this product at all.
This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones
This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones