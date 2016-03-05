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Discontinued

Headband headphones

SHL3000BL/00

3

| (3) Reviews

Powerful sound

This Philips SHL3000 headphone provides you powerful sound and bass. Designed together with the rotational soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.

See all benefits

Headphones with DJ monitoring style

Powerful sound

  • DJ monitor style

  • Blue

Closed type acoustic provide good sound isolation

Closed type acoustic of these Philips headphones provide good sound isolation.

Adjustable earshells and headband fits the shape of any head

Adjustable earshells and headband fits the shape of any head

Soft ear cushions for comfortable, long listening sessions

Soft ear cushions for comfortable, long listening sessions

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

3

Reviews

5
3
2

05/03/2016

US

US

This product has great features

Good sound, light weight, loved it, good design. .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones

13/09/2015

US

US

This product has great features

Light weight, good sound, good looking headphones.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000BL Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3000BL Headphones

07/09/2014

Australia

Australia

Stopped working after 8 weeks

These headphones stopped working for me after only 8 weeks. I plug them in and no sound. Not happy with this product at all.

This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones

This review was made for SHL3000BL Headband headphones

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