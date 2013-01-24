Home
Earbud headphones

SHE1350/00
    With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears. See all benefits

      Bass Vents

      for enhanced sound

      • 14.8mm drivers/open-back
      • Earbud

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

      Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.

      14.8 mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort

      Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 14.8 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1  m

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.552  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Length
        20.6  cm
        Nett weight
        0.264  kg
        Tare weight
        0.288  kg
        Width
        12  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 33603 5
        Number of consumer packagings
        24

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        2.58  kg
        Height
        21  cm
        Length
        43  cm
        Nett weight
        1.056  kg
        Tare weight
        1.524  kg
        Width
        25  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 33604 2
        Number of consumer packagings
        96

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        2.7  cm
        Gross weight
        0.02  kg
        Height
        11.6  cm
        Nett weight
        0.011  kg
        Tare weight
        0.009  kg
        Width
        8.4  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 33602 8
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Frequency response
        10 - 22 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Sensitivity
        100  dB
        Speaker diameter
        14.8  mm

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        13.5 cm*3.2 cm*17.5 cm
        Weight
        0.011  kg

