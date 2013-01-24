Home
Digital wireless headphones

SHD8900/00
  Rich wireless music
    Clear digital transmission, flawless reception and true CD sound quality deliver acoustics that are incredibly rich yet smooth. Its audio performance is matched by premium comfort from a self-adjusting inner headband and soft ear cushions.

      Rich wireless music

      True to the last details

      • Quick charge
      Quick charge feature for speedy recharging

      Quick charge feature for speedy recharging

      The smart and quick charge feature enables the battery to be fully recharged within a very short time span. The remaining power capacity present in the battery is determined by an internal circuit, so that the incoming voltage can be optimized for a quick recharge while at the same time maximizing the battery lifespan.

      Store your receiver on the convenient docking station

      Store your receiver on the convenient docking station

      The docking station provides convenient, tailor-made storage for your receiver when not in use, and on some models, it even takes care of battery charging.

      Crystal-clear (2.4 GHz) digital transmission

      The 2.4 GHz digital transmission prevents compression and data loss between the transmitter and the headphones. The digital signals are converted to analog signals at the end of the transmission process. The end-result is superb sound quality, with smooth acoustics and minimal data loss.

      True CD sound quality lets you enjoy your music fully

      True CD sound quality lets you get the most out of your music enjoyment, thanks to a sophisticated digital transmission process that guarantees no data compression. What you hear is richly detailed and faithful to the original music source.

      Dual-antenna design ensures 360º reception

      The dual-antenna design ensures that there are no blindspots, regardless of reception angles. The headphones contain two individual antennas, placed in the left and right earshells, for superb wireless music without interruption (no blindspot) and greater freedom of movement.

      Acoustically tuned speakers for outstanding sound quality

      Acoustically tuned speakers produce pure, balanced sound with superb clarity and precision in both the high tones and deep bass levels.

      Self adjusting inner headband ensures a comfortable fit

      The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Signal/noise ratio
        >88  dB
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Channel selection
        automatic
        Effective range
        30  m

      • Convenience

        Automatic power off
        yes
        Base station features
        LED indicator
        Low battery indicator
        yes
        Battery charging indicator
        yes
        Operating time
        +/- 10 hours

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        6V/ 1000mA DC
        Battery charger
        recharging docking station

      • Power

        Power supply headphone
        3 x AAA rechargeable batteries
        Power supply transmitter
        6V/ 1000mA DC

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        31.5  cm
        Width
        21.5  cm
        Depth
        13.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.89  kg
        Gross weight
        1.23  kg
        Tare weight
        0.34  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 43514 1
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        42.5  cm
        Width
        23.2  cm
        Height
        31.2  cm
        Nett weight
        2.67  kg
        Gross weight
        4.22  kg
        Tare weight
        1.55  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 43516 5
        Number of consumer packagings
        3

