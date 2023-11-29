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2 year warranty
Headphones
All series
Digital wireless headphones
Discontinued
Support
SHD8600/79
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity
All (4)
Can I use 2 Philips headsets with one base station?
At which frequency does the my Philips headphones operate?
How to improve the battery life of my Philips headset?
How to clean my Philips headphones?
Interference while using my Philips wireless headphones
I experience music interruption within the specifies 30m range
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