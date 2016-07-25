2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHC8535/79
Wireless freedom, clear sound
With Philips wireless headphones, you can enjoy your music wirelessly at home. It will tuned automatically for best reception, provide the best listening experience at home.
Over-ear
Silver
The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.
Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.
4.0
of 5
4
Reviews
Donitellodude
25/07/2016
Philippines
Very nice
Been looking for wireless head set for TV and I finally found one, thanks to Philips. it's very nice and the sound is clear to hear. Moreover, I can adjust the volume louder than ever before to hear the voices more on a movie. Only I have a big ear and wearing it for too long hurts my outer ear or pinna, but for me the overall review of this product is amazing and would recommend it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC8535 Wireless hi-fi headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC8535 Wireless hi-fi headphones
boby56
31/01/2015
United Kingdom
Really good stuff, awesome sound
I'm really happy with this purchase. I use it daily at work. It does tend to reduce most loud-ish noises in the factory, which allows you to enjoy your music better. However i had to modify the bit going round the head so that they wouldn't fall when working with my head leaning forward.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC8535 Wireless hi-fi headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC8535 Wireless hi-fi headphones
Swanny
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Good comfortable headphones
It does what it says on the cans :-), a good all round wire free set of head phones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC8535 Wireless hi-fi headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC8535 Wireless hi-fi headphones