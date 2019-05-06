Question I would like to purchase another twin set in Australia and can not find them, Are they Available? My wife and I have been using these for years. We are on our second set after the transmitter failed after 2 or 3 years of almost daily use. FM is much much better than bluetooth the signal is much more reliable. We use them mostly for watching TV at home and when in our caravan. My hearing is a little impaired so it is wonderful to be able to have the volume higher to hear what people are saying on the TV. It also means that I can watch an action movie late at night in a camp site without disturbing anybody. My wife plugs hers into the CD player to listen to talking books, she is very impressed that she can walk around the house or even into the garden and still get a clear signal. Note it is not a really big house 15 square or so. It is wonderful to have the freedom to move around, I'll sometimes listen to a show from the lounge while doing dishes or ironing. Sound quality is smooth not punchy ideal for TV etc if your a Hi Fidelity person you would probably be looking for something in a higher price bracket. Honestly we love these headphones.