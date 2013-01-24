Home
CushionSpeaker

SDC5100/10
    "Sit back, relax, let's enjoy"

    The CushionSpeaker™ is stable on your lap with a heat resistant pad for comfort while the non-slip strip on top secures your notebook. So chill out and enjoy!

      "Sit back, relax, let's enjoy"

      Digital stereo speakers

      Digital stereo speakers

      Digital stereo speakers enable you to enjoy video clip or music with great sound.

      I protect you from your notebook heat

      I protect you from your notebook heat

      Hardtop surface carries notebook steadily & secures proper airflow to prevent overheat

      USB plug for power and play

      USB plug for power and play

      With plug-and-play convenience, the USB cable plugs directly into any USB port and your notebook automatically recognizes this as a removable USB mass storage device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        31,6  cm
        Height
        6,32  cm
        Depth
        39,2  cm
        Weight
        0,937  kg

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        100 - 18 000  Hz

      • Loudspeakers

        Neodynium magnet system
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        0.5m
        USB
        USB 2.0
        Connector
        USB port

      • Convenience

        Ease of Installation
        Plug & Play

      • System Requirements

        USB
        Free USB port
        PC OS
        Windows Vista, XP, Mac OSX 10.2.8 & above

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy
        Height
        35,6  cm
        Width
        43,2  cm
        Depth
        10,5  cm
        Nett weight
        0,94  kg
        Gross weight
        1,49  kg
        Tare weight
        0,55  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 50885 2
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Dummy

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        45,2  cm
        Width
        23  cm
        Height
        37,5  cm
        Nett weight
        1,88  kg
        Gross weight
        3,46  kg
        Tare weight
        1,58  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 51015 2
        Number of consumer packagings
        2

      • Package contents

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes

