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    Philips Avent Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

    SCH550/20

    Accurate temperature

    The Philips Avent Digital Bath and Bedroom Thermometer doubles as a convenient way to monitor the temperature both in baby's room and bath. It has also been designed and tested as a safe, fun bath toy.

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    Philips Avent Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

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    Accurate temperature

    The baby thermometer floats in water

    • Blue flower
    Complies with all relevant toy and safety standard

    Complies with all relevant toy and safety standard

    The products that comply to the toys standard have been thoroughly tested to ensure they meet these norms and are totally safe.

    Safe and fun

    Safe and fun

    Designed as a safe and fun toy for babies of any age to play with when bathing.

    Accurate temperature readings for bath or bedroom

    The digital bath and room thermometer allows you to conveniently determine the ideal temperature of your baby's bath or room. Your baby will feel most comfortable in bath if the water is between 36.5 °C and 38 °C. A temperature of 39°C and above is too hot and your baby could get burned! At a room temperature of about 18°C babies feel most comfortable when sleeping.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      User manual
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery type
      LR44
      Number of batteries
      2
      Removable/replaceable
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Operating temperature range
      10-45  °C
      Complies with
      EN 71, ASTM F963-96a Technical
      Accuracy
      +/-1  °C

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 0 - 6 months
      • 6 - 12 months

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