Philips Avent

Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

SCH550/00
Avent
Avent
  Accurate temperature
    Philips Avent Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

    SCH550/00
    Accurate temperature

    This digital thermomether measures the baby's room and bath temperature. Due to its design, it is also attractive as a toy for baby to play with in the water.

      Accurate temperature

      Floats in water

      Complies with all relevant toy and safety standard

      Complies with all relevant toy and safety standard

      The products that comply to the toys standard have been thoroughly tested to ensure they meet these norms and are totally safe.

      Accurate temperature readings for bath or bedroom

      The digital bath and room thermometer allows you to conveniently determine the ideal temperature of your baby's bath or room. Your baby will feel most comfortable in bath if the water is between 36.5 °C and 38 °C. A temperature of 39°C and above is too hot and your baby could get burned! At a room temperature of about 18°C babies feel most comfortable when sleeping.

      Technical Specifications

      Technical specifications

        Humidity: Waterproof up to
        1.5 m
        Operating temperature range
        10-40C (50-105F) °C
        Accuracy
        +/-0.5 °C
        Complies with
        EU & USA Toy regulation

      Power

        Removable/replaceable
        Yes
        Battery type
        CR44
        Number of batteries
        2
        Operating time on battery
        22000 hour(s)

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.