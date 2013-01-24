Home
Philips Avent

Digital baby thermometer set

SCH540/00
Avent
  Gentle and accurate
    Philips Avent Digital baby thermometer set

    SCH540/00
    Gentle and accurate

    Helping you to get a measurement of your baby's temperature, without upsetting it. The soother thermometer SCH540/00 uses the same shield and teat as the AVENT Freeflow soother for easy transition from soother to temperature measurement.

      Gentle and accurate

      Combining a digital and a soother baby thermometer

      Battery low indicator

      Battery low indicator

      Includes Avent Freeflow Pacifier

      Lets your baby get used to the shape.

      Choice to adapt temperature measurement method to suit baby

      The Philips Avent thermometer accurately and conveniently measures your baby’s body temperature orally, axially and rectally.

      Specially designed pacifier thermometer

      Enables easy transition from pacifier to temperature measurement.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in China
        • Thermometers
        • Yes
        Made in England
        • Soothers
        • Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        LR41
        Number of batteries
        1 per thermometer
        Operating time on battery
        >100  hour(s)

      • Accessories

        User manual
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Suitable for newborns
        Yes
        Flexible tip
        Yes
        Clear measurement display
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Battery status indicator
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Operating temperature range
        32-42.9  °C
        Accuracy
        35-42 +/- 0.1  °C
        Measurement time
        • 10secs ±3secs in water (bath)
        • 25secs ±10secs oral & rectal
        • 60secs ±10secs underarm

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

