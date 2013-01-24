Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Philips Avent

Nipple

SCF968/21
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
Avent
  • Soft, ribbed teat for easy latch on Soft, ribbed teat for easy latch on Soft, ribbed teat for easy latch on
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Nipple

    SCF968/21
    Overall Rating / 5

    Soft, ribbed teat for easy latch on

    The Philips Avent Essential nipple helps to make bottle feeding easier for your baby and you. The soft ribbed design makes it easy for baby's mouth to seal on the nipple. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: Php219.75
    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Nipple

    Soft, ribbed teat for easy latch on

    The Philips Avent Essential nipple helps to make bottle feeding easier for your baby and you. The soft ribbed design makes it easy for baby's mouth to seal on the nipple. See all benefits

    Soft, ribbed teat for easy latch on

    The Philips Avent Essential nipple helps to make bottle feeding easier for your baby and you. The soft ribbed design makes it easy for baby's mouth to seal on the nipple. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: Php219.75
    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Nipple

    Soft, ribbed teat for easy latch on

    The Philips Avent Essential nipple helps to make bottle feeding easier for your baby and you. The soft ribbed design makes it easy for baby's mouth to seal on the nipple. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all baby-bottle-nipples

      Soft, ribbed teat for easy latch on

      • Standard
      • Slow Flow
      • 0m+
      Easy and comfortable feeding

      Easy and comfortable feeding

      The soft ribbed design of the nipple makes it easy for baby's mouth to seal on the teat, allowing easy and comfortable feeding.

      Air goes into the bottle, instead of baby's tummy

      Air goes into the bottle, instead of baby's tummy

      The anti-colic valve flexes to allow air into the bottle, helping to prevent gas from going into baby’s tummy.

      Secure and leak-free storage and travel

      Secure and leak-free storage and travel

      The bottle will not leak while feeding your baby and the dormal cap seals the teat for secure and leak-free storage and travel.

      This bottle is made from PP - a BPA Free material

      This bottle is made from PP - a BPA Free material

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Extra soft slow flow nipple
        2  pcs

      • Design

        Bottle design
        Standard neck

      • Nipple

        Flow speed
        Slow flow
        Months
        0m+

      • Material

        Nipple
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0-6 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.