Search terms

Avent SCF796/00 Straw Cups

SCF796/00
Avent
  • -{discount-value}

    Avent SCF796/00 Straw Cups

    SCF796/00

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent SCF796/00 Straw Cups

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Avent SCF796/00 Straw Cups

    Similar products

    See all Straw cups

      Integrated anti-leak valve & flip top design prevent spills

      Integrated anti-leak valve & flip top design prevent spills

      The straw has an integrated anti-leak valve to prevent spills. The flip top protects the straw and prevents leakage on the go.

      Few parts - easy to assemble and clean (dishwasher safe)

      Few parts - easy to assemble and clean (dishwasher safe)

      The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup can be easily assembled and disassembled. All parts are completely dishwasher safe, for your convenience.

      BPA free materials

      BPA free materials

      The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup is made from completely BPA free materials.

      Healthy oral development

      Healthy oral development

      The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup allows healthy oral development and exercises mouth muscles, building oral strength.* Developed with experts to make it our best straw cup possible.*

      Philips Avent cups follow the development of your child

      Learning to drink independently is a key step in a child’s development. We support children’s journey towards independent drinking, helping to enable an easy transition from breast or bottle to open cup. Learning from health care professionals, our different solutions with teats, soft and hard spouts, straws and 360° drinking rims follow the development of your child and stimulate his newly acquired motor and drinking skills. Our premium quality solutions are of course BPA-free and developed with convenience and hygiene in mind.

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Exclusive promotions

          Early access to product launches

          Tips and tricks

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.