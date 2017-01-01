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    Philips Avent My First Big Kid Cup

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    Helps the transition to grown up drinking

    Make it easy for your toddler to transition from sippy cups to open cup drinking, without the mess! The lip-activated technology means liquid only flows from the cup when the child’s lip is pressed against the rim. Recommended by dentists*.

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    Suggested retail price: Php989.75

    Philips Avent My First Big Kid Cup

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    Helps the transition to grown up drinking

    Dentist Recommended Cup*

    • 260ml
    • 9oz
    • 9m+
    Drinking from 360° all around the rim, just like an open cup

    Drinking from 360° all around the rim, just like an open cup

    This spoutless cup allows for drinking from 360° all around the rim, just like an adult cup.

    Recommended by dentists*

    Recommended by dentists*

    My First Big Kid cup’s design allows healthy oral development and is recommended by dentists*.

    Lip-activated technology recommended by dentists*

    Lip-activated technology recommended by dentists*

    This spoutless cup features a unique valve that's lip-activated so liquid only flows from the cup when the child’s lip is pressed against the rim. Between sips, the valve automatically shuts so you won’t have to worry about spills or messes.

    Handles provide toddler with grip/hold options

    Handles provide toddler with grip/hold options

    The cup has integrated handles, providing your toddler with the option to grip the cup by it’s container or it’s easy-grip handles.

    Protective hygiene lid so cup remains clean

    Protective hygiene lid so cup remains clean

    Keeps the cup clean whether at home or on the go.

    This cup is made from BPA free material

    This cup is made from BPA free material

    This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

    Dishwasher safe

    Dishwasher safe

    The parts of this cup are conveniently dishwasher safe. Disassemble the cup and let your dishwasher do the work or wash by hand in soapy water.

    Our cups follow the development of your child

    Our cups follow the development of your child

    We support children’s journey towards independent drinking, helping to enable an easy transition from breast or bottle to open cup. Learning from health care professionals, our different solutions with nipples, soft and hard spouts, straws and 360° drinking rims follow the development of your child and stimulate his newly acquired motor and drinking skills.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      China
      Yes

    • Logistic data

      Unit size
      114mm(L) x 77mm(W) x 113mm(H)  mm
      Packaging size - EU version
      114mm(L) x 85mm(W) x 177mm(H)  mm
      Packaging size - US version
      114mm(L) x 85mm(W) x 162mm(H)  mm

    • What is included

      Container
      1  pcs
      Screw ring with handle
      1  pcs
      Valve system (3 parts)
      1 set
      User manual
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      12 months +

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    • 77% of surveyed pediatric dentists agree that this cup allows healthy oral development (independent online research, USA, April 2016)
    • 72% of surveyed pediatric dentists would recommend the lip-activated technology(independent online research, USA, April 2016)
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