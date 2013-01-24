Home
Philips Avent

Straw Cups

SCF764/00
Avent
Avent
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Straw Cups

    SCF764/00
    The Philips AVENT replacement straw set SCF764/00 with brush includes 2 replaceable straw sets and a cleaning brush. This means that the straw in the cup can always be kept clean and hygienic for use at anytime! See all benefits

      Replacement silicone straws with cleaning brush

      • Replacement straw sets
      • With brush
      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Replacement straws
        2 sets
        Brush
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 12 months +
        • 18 months +

