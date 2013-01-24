Home
Philips Avent

Spout Cup

SCF751/00
Avent
Avent
  • Sip, no drip Sip, no drip Sip, no drip
    Philips Avent Spout Cup

    SCF751/00
    Sip, no drip

    The Philips AVENT new BPA free sippy cup features a patent pending valve that guarantees no spill. The soft spout and handles ensures easy drinking for your toddler. Easy for your child, convenient for you. See all benefits

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Angled spout mitigates head tilting

      Angled spout mitigates head tilting

      The angled spout is designed to help toddlers take their first sips easily without tilting their head back too much.

      This cup is made from BPA free material

      This cup is made from BPA free material

      This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

      Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

      Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

      Trainer handles help your toddler to hold the cup and drink independently. These handles are shaped for little hands to grab easily and they are also rubberized for a non-slip grip.

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      Hygienic cap to keep cup clean on-the-go

      Whether at home or on-the-go, the protective hygiene cap always keeps the spout clean.

      Leak free! Moms confirm

      No more mess! The new patent pending valve ensures that water comes out only when the child is drinking from the spout.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Soft spout
        1  pcs
        Cup (200ml/ 7oz)
        1  pcs
        Handle
        1  pcs
        Valve
        1  pcs
        Snap-on hygienic cap
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        6 months+

      • Country of origin

        Indonesia
        Yes

      • Material

        Spout cup
        • Polypropylene
        • TPE

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        178 x 125 x 90  mm
        No. of F-boxes in A-box
        6  pcs
        Product weight
        0.1  kg

      • Accessories

        Replacement part
        Replacement spout SCF252

