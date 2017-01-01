2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF724/00
Greater convenience for mealtime on the go
The Philips Avent travel feeding set includes one large sectioned feeding dish, two removable small containers, an integrated weaning spoon and a suction mat to prevent spills. It is the perfect travel companion for any mum on the go.
Travel set
The Philips Avent travel feeding set includes one large, sectioned feeding dish with lid and two removable, individual dishes with lids that are perfect for snacks or smaller feeding portions
Reviews
Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia.