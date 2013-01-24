Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Philips Avent

Avent travel feeding set 6m+

SCF724/00
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
Avent
  • Greater convenience for mealtime on the go Greater convenience for mealtime on the go Greater convenience for mealtime on the go
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Avent travel feeding set 6m+

    SCF724/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Greater convenience for mealtime on the go

    The Philips AVENT travel feeding set includes one large sectioned feeding dish, two removable small containers, an integrated weaning spoon and a suction mat to prevent spills. It is the perfect travel companion for any mum on the go. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: Php1,319.75

    Philips Avent Avent travel feeding set 6m+

    Greater convenience for mealtime on the go

    The Philips AVENT travel feeding set includes one large sectioned feeding dish, two removable small containers, an integrated weaning spoon and a suction mat to prevent spills. It is the perfect travel companion for any mum on the go. See all benefits

    Greater convenience for mealtime on the go

    The Philips AVENT travel feeding set includes one large sectioned feeding dish, two removable small containers, an integrated weaning spoon and a suction mat to prevent spills. It is the perfect travel companion for any mum on the go. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: Php1,319.75

    Philips Avent Avent travel feeding set 6m+

    Greater convenience for mealtime on the go

    The Philips AVENT travel feeding set includes one large sectioned feeding dish, two removable small containers, an integrated weaning spoon and a suction mat to prevent spills. It is the perfect travel companion for any mum on the go. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all tableware

      Greater convenience for mealtime on the go

      Optimised for feeding on the go

      • Travel set
      0% BPA Product

      0% BPA Product

      This product contains 0% BPA

      Secure lids that prevent spills and keep container hygienic

      Secure lids that prevent spills and keep container hygienic

      Travel feeding set

      The Philips Avent travel feeding set includes one large, sectioned feeding dish with lid and two removable, individual dishes with lids that are perfect for snacks or smaller feeding portions

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Large container
        1  pcs
        Large container lid
        1  pcs
        Small container
        2  pcs
        Small container lid
        2  pcs
        Spoon
        1  pcs
        Suction base
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        6 months +

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.