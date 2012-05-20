2 year warranty
Discontinued
Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Classic bottle has been trusted by mothers for 30 years, and continues to be the preferred choice of many moms. Designed for an enjoyable and easy feeding experience, it is clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort.*
brand recommended by moms worldwide
1 Bottle
4oz/125ml
Newborn flow nipple
0m+
Unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimize overeating and spit-up, burping and gas
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**
Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.
4.2
of 5
190
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Guan_ChinTan
20/05/2012
Singapore
Appropriate size and volume for usage. Good for the feeder to hold and feed the baby.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF680/17 Classic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF680/17 Classic baby bottle
BOON_CHIYONG
16/03/2012
Singapore
PRACTICAL
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF680/17 Classic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF680/17 Classic baby bottle
JulieChoy_Mei_sin
12/11/2011
Singapore
the best silicone teats ever!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF680/17 Classic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF680/17 Classic baby bottle
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.