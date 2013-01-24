Search terms
Insulates and protects
The Philips AVENT glass bottle sleeve is ideal for protecting your glass feeding bottles and is specially designed to keep liquids either warm or cool. Due to the convenient opening, you can easily read the scale. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Philips Avent glass bottle sleeve fits 4oz/120ml Philips Avent Natural glass bottles.
The Philips Avent glass bottle sleeve helps keep baby's feed either warm or cool.
The Philips Avent glass bottle sleeve provides shock resistance to help protect your bottles.
The opening in the Philips Avent glass bottle sleeve, means you can easily read the scale during your baby's feed.
The Philips Avent glass bottle sleeve is machine washable at 40° Celcius.
The Philips Avent glass bottle sleeve is Oeko-Tex® Class 1 certified - safe for baby
The Philips Avent glass bottle is available in 2 colours: vanilla/grey and blue/vanilla.
