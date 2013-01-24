Search terms
Easy to combine with breastfeeding
Our Natural glass bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for baby and you. The nipple features a comfort petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for baby to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits
The Natural glass bottle is heat and thermal shock resistant. It can therefore be safely stored in the fridge, warmed, and is also suitable for sterilization.
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.
Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.
The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA free* material (glass, polypropylene and silicone).
Premium quality borosilicate glass to ensure the highest quality for ultimate purity.
The Philips Avent Natural bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Classic bottles and cup handles. We advise to use the Natural bottles with Natural feeding nipples only.
