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Discontinued

Philips AventNatural baby bottle extra durable

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Good feeding, good sleeping

Fussing is by far the most commonly known crying behavior in babies. The Philips Avent Advanced Classic feeding bottle significantly reduces colic*** and fussing. Fussing is reduced especially at night.**

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide

Helps settle your baby, especially at night**

Good feeding, good sleeping

  • Advanced Classic

  • 9oz

  • Slow Flow Nipple

Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**

Allows air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy

Allows air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy

As your baby feeds, the unique skirt on the Avent Nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy. Like breastfeeding, your baby controls the milk flow.

Five different nipple flow rates are available

Five different nipple flow rates are available

Five different nipple flow rates are available.

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Disclaimers

  1. A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)

  2. A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.