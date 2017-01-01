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  • The natural way to bottle feed The natural way to bottle feed The natural way to bottle feed

    Philips Avent Natural nipple

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    The natural way to bottle feed

    The Philips Avent Thick Feed nipple is ideal for foods of thicker consistency, such as cereals or soups. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, for easy combining breast and bottle.

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    Philips Avent Natural nipple

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    See all Baby bottle nipples

    The natural way to bottle feed

    • 2 pieces
    • Thick feed flow
    • 6m+
    BPA free nipple

    BPA free nipple

    This nipple is made from silicone - a BPA-free material (Following EU directive 2011/8/EU)

    Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

    Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

    Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

    The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

    Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

    Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

    Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

    Compatible with Philips Avent Natural feeding bottle

    We advise to use the Natural feeding nipples with Natural bottles only.

    Different flow rates for the most comfortable feed

    Philips Avent offers four different flow rates to keep up with your baby’s growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. Philips Avent offers the newborn flow nipple with 1 hole (0M+), the slow flow nipple with 2 holes (1M+), the medium flow nipple with 3 holes (3M+) and the fast flow nipple with 4 holes (6M+). All nipples are available in twin packs.

    Thick Feed teat - Natural

    With the thick feed nipple, you can feed your baby with thicker feeds, following his developed feeding needs. We recommend to use this nipple for thicker feeds such asAR (thickened) milk, milk mixed with baby rice, milk mixed with baby food, puree, soup…

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Nipple design
      • Breast shaped nipple
      • Unique comfort petals
      • Extra wide

    • Material

      Nipple
      • BPA free*
      • Silicone

    • What is included

      Soft, Variable Flow Nipple
      2  pcs
      Soft, Thick Feed Nipple
      2  pcs

    • Nipple

      Flow speed
      Fast flow
      Holes
      Slot hole
      Months
      6m+

    • Functions

      Anti-colic valve
      Advanced anti-colic system
      Latch on
      • Easy combine breast and bottle
      • Natural latch on
      Nipple
      • Extra soft and flexible teat
      • Unique comfort petals

    • Development stages

      Stage
      6 - 12 months

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    • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
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